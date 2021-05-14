हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shaheed Bhagat Singh

Shaheed Bhagat Singh's nephew Abhay Singh Sandhu dies of coronavirus

Shaheed Bhagat Singh's nephew Abhay Singh Sandhu had tested positive for coronavirus a few days back and was admitted at Mohali's Fortis Hospital. According to reports, he breathed his last on Friday evening. 

Shaheed Bhagat Singh&#039;s nephew Abhay Singh Sandhu dies of coronavirus
Photo courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Social activist and late freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh's nephew Abhay Singh Sandhu died in Punjab's Mohali on Friday (May 14) evening. Sandhu had tested positive for coronavirus a few days back and was undergoing medical treatment at Mohali's Fortis Hospital. According to reports, he breathed his last on Friday evening. 

As per a press release from the Fortis Hospital, Abhay Singh Sandhu died due to coronavirus COVID-19 infection. 

Abhay Singh Sandhu was the son of Sardar Kulbir Singh, younger brother of Bhagat Singh. 
 

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Congress condole death of Shaheed Bhagat Singh's nephew Abhay Singh Sandhu

 

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh condoles the death of Abhay Singh Sandhu and wrote, "Saddened to know about the demise of Abhay Singh Sandhu Ji, nephew of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Ji who passed away after a long illness. My heartfelt condolences to his family. We will bear the expenditure incurred on his treatment. May Waheguru grant him eternal peace."

The Punjab Congress too offered its condolence on Abhay Singh Sandhu's demise and tweeted, "We pay condolences to the family members of Abhay Singh Sandhu Ji, nephew of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Ji who passed away after a long illness. He will always be remembered as a social worker and also for spreading the ideology of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Ji worldwide." 

