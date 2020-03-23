हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shaheed Diwas

Shaheed Diwas 2020: India remembers Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev

Every year, on March 23, India celebrates Shaheed Diwas or Martyr’s Day in memory of three freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev who sacrificed their lives for the goal of attaining independence for the country.

Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev were hanged till death on March 23, 1931, in Lahore jail during British rule. The three young revolutionaries were arrested for their involvement in the Lahore conspiracy case and were awarded death punishment by a British court.

Bhagat Singh was born on September 28, 1907 in Punjab and he was a revolutionary socialist. He had played a crucial role during the Indian freedom struggle.

Remembering Bhagat Singh on his 89th death anniversary, we bring you some of his famous quotes that continue to inspire the nation.

''They may kill me, but they cannot kill my ideas. They can crush my body, but they will not be able to crush my spirit.''

''If the deaf are to hear the sound has to be very loud''

''Revolution did not necessarily involve sanguinary strife. It was not a cult of bomb and pistol.''

''Any man who stands for progress has to criticize, disbelieve and challenge every item of the old faith. Item by item he has to reason out every nook and corner of the prevailing faith.''

“Bombs and pistols do not make a revolution. The sword of revolution is sharpened on the whetting-stone of ideas”

