Shaheed Diwas: Nation remembers martyrdom of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru; PM Modi pays tributes

New Delhi: Shaheed Diwas or Martyrs' Day is observed on March 23 every year. The day marks the death anniversary of young freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru, as the three were hanged to death by Britishers on March 23 in 1931.

People pay rich tributes to freedom fighters for sacrificing their lives for India's freedom from the British regime.

Notably, Bhagat Singh and Sukhdev were just 23-year-old when they were hanged to death, while Rajguru was merely 22. The trio was found guilty of the murder of deputy police superintendent JP Saunders in 1928, to avenge the death of Lala Lajpat Rai. The Martyrs are today's source of inspiration for many.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tribute to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru stating that the sacrifices of these great sons will remain an inspiration for every generation of the country.

In a tweet (in Hindi), he said, "Salute to the revolutionaries of Independence, Martyrs Veer Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on Martyrdom Day. The sacrifice of these great sons of mother India will remain an inspiration for every generation of the country. Jai Hind! #ShaheedDiwas."

आजादी के क्रांतिदूत अमर शहीद वीर भगत सिंह, सुखदेव और राजगुरु को शहीदी दिवस पर शत-शत नमन। मां भारती के इन महान सपूतों का बलिदान देश की हर पीढ़ी के लिए प्रेरणास्रोत बना रहेगा। जय हिंद! #ShaheedDiwas pic.twitter.com/qs3SqAHkO9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2021

"The sacrifice of these great sons of 'Maa Bharati' will remain an inspiration for every generation of the country. Jai Hind!" he said.