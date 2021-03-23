हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shaheed Diwas

Shaheed Diwas: Nation remembers martyrdom of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru; PM Modi pays tributes

The Martyrs' Day marks the death anniversary of young freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru, as the three were hanged to death by Britishers on March 23 in 1931.

Shaheed Diwas: Nation remembers martyrdom of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru; PM Modi pays tributes
File pic: Zee News

New Delhi: Shaheed Diwas or Martyrs' Day is observed on March 23 every year. The day marks the death anniversary of young freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru, as the three were hanged to death by Britishers on March 23 in 1931.

People pay rich tributes to freedom fighters for sacrificing their lives for India's freedom from the British regime.

Notably, Bhagat Singh and Sukhdev were just 23-year-old when they were hanged to death, while Rajguru was merely 22.  The trio was found guilty of the murder of deputy police superintendent JP Saunders in 1928, to avenge the death of Lala Lajpat Rai. The Martyrs are today's source of inspiration for many.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tribute to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru stating that the sacrifices of these great sons will remain an inspiration for every generation of the country.

In a tweet (in Hindi), he said, "Salute to the revolutionaries of Independence, Martyrs Veer Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on Martyrdom Day. The sacrifice of these great sons of mother India will remain an inspiration for every generation of the country. Jai Hind! #ShaheedDiwas." 

"The sacrifice of these great sons of 'Maa Bharati' will remain an inspiration for every generation of the country. Jai Hind!" he said.

