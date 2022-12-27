topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
SHAHEEDI SABHA

Shaheedi Sabha: All govt offices, educational institutions in Punjab to remain shut today

Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government has declared a holiday in the state on Wednesday in view of 'Shaheedi Sabha' to be held at Fatehgarh Sahib.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 12:00 AM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Shaheedi Sabha: All govt offices, educational institutions in Punjab to remain shut today

Chandigarh: The Punjab government has declared a holiday in the state on Wednesday in view of 'Shaheedi Sabha' to be held at Fatehgarh Sahib.

It made the announcement in a statement issued on Tuesday.

"On the occasion of Shaheedi Sabha at Sri Fatehgarh Sahib, all the government offices, boards, corporations and government educational institutions in Punjab will remain closed on December 28," the statement said.

Notably, the three-day 'Shaheedi Jor Mela' started on December 26 in Fatehgarh Sahib district.

The mela marks the martyrdom of the two younger sons of 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh -- Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh -- who were bricked alive by the Mughals on December 26, 1705.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Terrorist attacks by TTP in Pakistan!
DNA Video
DNA: Why is every student in Kota worried?
DNA Video
DNA: When the national anthem 'Jana-Gana-Mana' was sung for the first time in 1911
DNA Video
DNA: Why did China come to Unlock from Zero Policy?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Icy bomb' attack on America
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Heroic story of Sahibzadas
DNA Video
DNA: When revolutionary Udham Singh was born in 1899
DNA Video
DNA: Quota of success is fixed in Kota!
DNA Video
DNA: Huge 'bomb cyclone' storm hits America
DNA Video
DNA: The mystery of Tunisha's last '15 minutes' UNFOLD!