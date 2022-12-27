Shaheedi Sabha: All govt offices, educational institutions in Punjab to remain shut today

Chandigarh: The Punjab government has declared a holiday in the state on Wednesday in view of 'Shaheedi Sabha' to be held at Fatehgarh Sahib.

It made the announcement in a statement issued on Tuesday.

"On the occasion of Shaheedi Sabha at Sri Fatehgarh Sahib, all the government offices, boards, corporations and government educational institutions in Punjab will remain closed on December 28," the statement said.

Punjab Government has declared a Gazetted holiday in the state on December 28, 2022 in view of Shaheedi Sabha to be held at Sri Fathegarh Sahib-2022. This holiday is declared as a holiday under the interpretation of Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act-1881. — Government of Punjab (@PunjabGovtIndia) December 27, 2022

Notably, the three-day 'Shaheedi Jor Mela' started on December 26 in Fatehgarh Sahib district.

Chief Minister @BhagwantMann paid obeisance at Gurudwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib during second day of Shaheedi Jor Mel to mark martyrdom of Chhote Sahibzadas & Mata Gujri ji. CM said that this sacred land is a source of inspiration not only for Sikh community but for entire humanity. pic.twitter.com/0SIyTzJgao — Government of Punjab (@PunjabGovtIndia) December 27, 2022

The mela marks the martyrdom of the two younger sons of 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh -- Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh -- who were bricked alive by the Mughals on December 26, 1705.