Shaheen Bagh protest: Interlocutors file their report in Supreme Court; hearing deferred till February 26

New Delhi: In the Shaheen Bagh case, the Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors, Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran submitted their report on the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act to the top court bench in a sealed cover on Monday (February 24). Notably, the apex court adjourned the case to Wednesday (February 26).

Advocate Sadhna Ramachandran, who was appointed an interlocutor along with senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, placed the report before a bench of Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph.

The bench said that it would peruse the report and the matter would be heard on February 26.

The SC bench made it clear that the report of interlocutors will not be shared with the petitioners and counsels representing the Centre and Delhi Police at this stage.

The protesters at the Shaheen Bagh told IANS that they were anxiously waiting for the apex court`s verdict.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) today closed the entry and exit gates of Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur metro stations in view of the ongoing protests in the Jaffrabad metro station area against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), citing security reasons.

Today is the second day that the entry and exit gates of the metro stations have been closed due to the anti-CAA protest.

While the Jaffrabad metro station had been closed on Sunday morning, the Maujpur-Babarpur metro station was closed in the evening after an incident of stone-pelting occurred between two groups in Maujpur area.

The police had to resort to firing tear gas shells in order to disperse the mob. Maujpur area is close to Jaffrabad metro station area, where women are holding a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) amid heavy security.

Over 1,000 women gathered at the metro station and are staging a protest on the road which connects Seelampur to Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar.