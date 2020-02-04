Shaheen Bagh shooter's police custody extended for 2 days

New Delhi: A court here on Tuesday extended by two days the police custody of Kapil Gujjar, who fired in the air near the ongoing anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh area on February 1.

Gujjar, who belongs to east Delhi's Dallupura, fired three bullets in the air after warning protesters to vacate the spot. He also shouted communal slogans.

He was arrested by the Delhi Police and a court sent him to two days police custody.

As he was produced before the Saket court at the end of his remand period, police sought four-day custody of the accused from Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur contending that the source of weapon used by him for the commissioning of crime needs to be traced.

After granting Gujjar's custody for two days, the CMM allowed his counsel to meet him for half an hour in the presence of the Investigating Officer (IO).

Protests have been going on in the Shaheen Bagh area from the last two months over the newly-enacted CAA and proposed National Register for Citizen (NRC).