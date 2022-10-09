'Shame on EC doing government's bidding': MP Kapil Sibal, Arvind Sawant on Shiv Sena poll symbol freeze

New Delhi: A day after the Election Commission of India froze the Shiv Sena's symbol amid a dispute between the party's two factions, independent MP Kapil Sibal slammed the ECI for the action, calling it "freezing democracy." Along with him, even Arvind Sawant, a Shiv Sena MP from the Uddhav faction, also stated, "ECI froze our election symbol." They asked us to give symbols, and Uddhav Thackeray gave ECI three symbols: 'Trishul, Mashaal, and rising sun.' The ECI will make a decision and assign the symbol right away."

"Election Commission Behind the scenes is the Government`s submission Upfront they call it the Election Commission! Shame on Institutions who do the Government`s bidding !” Kapil Sibal said.

The poll panel froze the party's Bow and Arrow symbol in an interim order on Saturday, saying, "The Commission hereby makes the following Interim Order, to cover the purpose of the current by-elections and to continue till the final determination of the dispute into the matter." It stated that neither of the two groups led by Eknath Shinde nor the other led by Uddhav Thackeray shall be allowed to use the name of the party 'Shiv Sena,' nor shall either of the two groups be allowed to use the symbol 'Bow & Arrow,' which is reserved for 'Shiv Sena.'

Also Read: Uddhav Thackeray faction calls EC order on Shiv Sena symbol 'injustice'; Eknath Shinde group says 'right decision'

"Both the groups shall be known by such names as they may choose for their respective groups, including, if they so desire, linkage with their parent party `Shiv Sena`; and both the groups shall also be allotted such different symbols as they may choose from the list of free symbols notified by the Election Commission for the current by-elections," the poll panel said.

"Election Commission Freezes Sena Election symbol Amounts to "freezing" Democracy The "bow and arrow" belongs to the real Shiv Sena led by Udhav The "Defectors Platter" for serving the BJP belongs to Shinde`s faction," Sibal said on Sunday. The Commission has asked both groups to provide, by 1 p.m. on October 10, the names of their organisations by which they wish to be recognised by the Commission, as well as three options in order of preference, any of which may be approved by the Commission.

Also Read: Five MLAs, two MPs from Uddhav group to join Shinde-led faction, claims Shiv Sena leader

They have also been asked to provide suggestions for symbols that could be assigned to the candidates.

"They may indicate the names of three free symbols, in the order of their preference, any one of which may be allotted to their candidates by the Commission," quotes ECI

The time available is insufficient to ensure the due process required for the proceedings. The Commission, however, takes note of the urgency involved in the use of party symbols and party names due to the announced schedule of by-elections, according to the order issued by the Election Commission on Saturday.

(With agency inputs)