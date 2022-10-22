'SHAME on Mamata Banerjee, this HEINOUS ACT will...': Tollywood Actor WARNS Bengal Chief Minister for THIS

A few days ago, Riddhi Sen joined the SSC job aspirants movement. Kaushik Sen and Wriddhi was seen in black clothes next to the protesting candidates. This time, Riddhi Sen criticized the Trinamool government for the TET scandal in the state. The actor's comment, 'Shame on Mamata Banerjee! The state will have to pay for this heinous act.'

Incidentally, the non-included job aspirants who have passed TET of the state were on hunger strike for 84 hours at Salt Lake Karunamoyi. Their movement started on Tuesday. However, late on Thursday night, the protesting job seekers were dragged away by the police in police action. It is in this context that Bengal's dissidents have joined.

Actor-Director Aparna Sen, Kamleswar Mukherjee and Kaushik Sen have already sent open letters to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. In that context, Riddhi Sen raised his voice in the role of the administration in the TET incident. However, the actor also faced criticism for speaking out against the Chief Minister. However, this is not the first time, Riddhi had to face criticism by questioning the role of the state government in the political and social issues of Bengal. However, the actor did not stop there. This time, Riddhi Sen protested against the TET incident.

His comment, "Shame on Mamata Banerjee and the police. To inflict such a heinous blow on a peaceful, worthy movement. The state will have to pay the cost for this heinous act."