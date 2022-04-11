हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ladakh

SHAME! Tourists drive Audi Q3 through Ladakh's Pangong Lake, netizens furious - WATCH

A group of 3-4 men drove their Audi Q3 through the waters of the Pangong Tso lake and they had a table with assorted alcoholic beverages set on it.

SHAME! Tourists drive Audi Q3 through Ladakh&#039;s Pangong Lake, netizens furious - WATCH
Image credit: Twitter

New Delhi: Ladakh trip is always on a traveller's bucket list. Be it an Indian or a foreign visitor, everybody wants to visit Ladakh at least once. Since Ladakh is one of the most desired tourist places, it welcomes thousands of tourists, some are mesmerised by witnessing snow-clad mountains, some just sit at the bank of famous Pangong lakes and enjoy the beautiful, natural creation.

However, some visitors forget that they share these beautiful landscapes with other people and animals and litter all over behave in a very irresponsible manner. One such incident happened when a group of 3-4 men drove their Audi Q3 through the waters of the Pangong Tso lake. 

In a video shared by Jigmat Ladakhi on Twitter three men are seen in Audi Q3. Two of the three men are out from the sunroof while the driver takes the car through the Pangong Tso. A table with some bottles of alcoholic beverages is aldo seen in the video. Watch

The video shared on the microblogging site has been seen 516k times and garnered over 12.5 k likes. People across the country are furious over the shameful act of tourists.

ALSO WATCH: Bizarre! Man gets his teeth cleaned underwater by shrimp, internet goes crazy

