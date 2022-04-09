If you are a regular internet surfer and you scroll through various social media sites then there are high chances of you coming across some bizarre posts which may leave you with thoughts that are having some delusions. And if you have not encountered such images and clips that leave you questioning the evolution of the human race then here is something for you.

In a clip posted on the microblogging site Twitter, a man is seen getting his teeth cleaned. Now you might be saying what a waste of time, this is not bizarre, everybody does that. Hold your horses, don't conclude so quickly because this man who is a scuba diver is not getting his teeth cleaned by any ordinary dentist. In the video, the man is underwater and a 'cleaner shrimp' is cleaning his teeth. Watch

Need Teeth Clean Contact me pic.twitter.com/7GSJdQjHjx — Amazing Nature (@AmazingNature00) April 8, 2022

The Internet is freaking out after watching the bizarre video and the clip has garnered over 29k views. Twitteratis' across the world are replying with hilarious comments. One of the users said, "No thanks, I’ll settle for this super cool thing called toothbrush," "shrimp be like, sir u are not flossing daily," said another.

However, 'cleaner' shrimp is not bizarre for science as it helps the fish on the reef stay clean by removing the dead skin and parasites from their bodies. The cleaner shrimp feeds on the dead skin and parasites, while the cleaning keeps the fish healthy.

