हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral

Bizzare! Man gets his teeth cleaned underwater by shrimp, internet goes crazy- Watch

The man in the video is a scuba diver who is getting his teeth cleaned by a 'cleaner' shrimp near a coral reef.

Bizzare! Man gets his teeth cleaned underwater by shrimp, internet goes crazy- Watch
Image credit: Twitter

If you are a regular internet surfer and you scroll through various social media sites then there are high chances of you coming across some bizarre posts which may leave you with thoughts that are having some delusions. And if you have not encountered such images and clips that leave you questioning the evolution of the human race then here is something for you.

In a clip posted on the microblogging site Twitter, a man is seen getting his teeth cleaned. Now you might be saying what a waste of time, this is not bizarre, everybody does that. Hold your horses, don't conclude so quickly because this man who is a scuba diver is not getting his teeth cleaned by any ordinary dentist. In the video, the man is underwater and a 'cleaner shrimp' is cleaning his teeth. Watch

The Internet is freaking out after watching the bizarre video and the clip has garnered over 29k views. Twitteratis' across the world are replying with hilarious comments.  One of the users said, "No thanks, I’ll settle for this super cool thing called toothbrush," "shrimp be like, sir u are not flossing daily," said another.

However, 'cleaner' shrimp is not bizarre for science as it helps the fish on the reef stay clean by removing the dead skin and parasites from their bodies. The cleaner shrimp feeds on the dead skin and parasites, while the cleaning keeps the fish healthy.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ViralViral VideosTrendingTrending Videos
Next
Story

Viral video: Man blames petrol price hike for not being able to meet GF, song breaks internet - Watch

Must Watch

PT2M33S

Pakistan Political Crisis: Indian missile issue heated up in Pak Parliament