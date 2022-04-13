Shaping the Future of Upskilling in the Med’EdTech Space, One Course at a Time

The youth of a nation have a significant impact on society as a whole. For better or worse, more than 60% of the young contributed to Germany's victory in the First World War. Youth in India played a vital part in freeing India from British tyranny. It is up to the youth of a nation to make a difference in the world. Youth is the most vital and dynamic section of any country's population. It is expected that developing nations with a large young population will see enormous development if they invest in young people's education and health and safeguard and secure their rights. Without question, today's youth will be tomorrow's inventors, creators, builders, and leaders. However, they require assistance in excellent health, education, training, and chances to shape the future.

All developed countries have focused on building the skills and knowledge of their population for accelerating economic growth and social development in their nations. India is in a sweet spot as far as its demographics are concerned. India has a great opportunity to supply a workforce to its industries and the rest of the world. Presently, only 2 percent of the total workforce in India has undergone skill training. Three-fourths of the youth in the country have never enrolled in a skill development program.

Upskilling helps increase the productivity of an individual and thus helps the organization as well. Further, upskilling enables them to combat problems effectively, find alternative ways to tackle existing issues, boost morale as well as confidence and thus provide better output.

One of the most pressing problems in India remains a severe shortage of trained manpower in the medical stream, this includes doctors, nurses, paramedics and primary healthcare workers. The situation remains worrisome in rural areas, where almost 66 percent of India’s population resides. Today’s clinical trial workforce lacks systematic and industry-aligned training, standards, and vetting to ensure consistent quality. The issue can be suitably addressed by increasing the capacity of existing training institutes while adding new ones in the long run.

According to the World Economic Forum, at least 133 million new job opportunities may develop globally in the year 2022, implying that in 2022, more than half (54%) of all employees would require considerable reskilling. Furthermore, according to the India Skills Report 2020, employment remains an issue due to a mismatch between current skills and industry demands.

Much work has to be done in the skilling sector, particularly in emerging nations like India, to address the difficulties of fast economic growth and rising industrialization demands. The way forward is to reduce the number of dropouts via early skilling of adolescents and to permit training within formal schooling. If we can pull this off, there could be a silver lining at the end of the skills horizon.

While it is true that India must immediately engage in skilling the youth so that we may reap the benefits of our demographic dividend, it is equally critical that we, as citizens, do not view skilling as just a way of making money. In that sense, we must widen our perspective on skilling and see continuous skill improvement as a way of life, just as our forefathers did.

