Pawar, Nitish, Tejashwi Meet In Search For 'Alternative To BJP....'

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday had a meeting with Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in Mumbai. The leaders emphasized the need for opposition parties to join forces for the sake of the nation. Speaking to the media with Kumar, the veteran NCP leader said, "In view of the situation in the country, to protect democracy, it is important to work together. After seeing the state of the country, it seems that if we work together, there will be support for the alternative that the country needs. “Yesterday, there were elections in Karnataka. As per my information, people there will kick out BJP and elect a secular government”, Pawar said. Speaking to the media, the Bihar chief minister slammed the BJP.

"What the BJP is doing, is not in the country's interest. So, the more the number of Opposition parties comes together, the better it is in the interest of the nation. We have spoken with several political parties. We will sit together and take further decisions," Kumar said.

Asked if Sharad Pawar will be the main face of an Opposition alliance, the Bihar CM said, "There will be nothing more delightful than that...I have told him that he has to work strongly not only for his party but the entire country."

आज बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री श्री. नीतीश कुमार जी और उप मुख्यमंत्री श्री तेजस्वी यादव जी ने मुंबई में मुलाकात कर के विपक्षी एकता पर बात की। आज देश में जो माहौल है, वो देखते हुए देश के प्रजातंत्र को बचाने के लिये मिलकर काम करने की आवश्यकता है। पुरे देश में जो स्थिती दिखती है उस स्थिती… pic.twitter.com/AxFCmSOVz1 — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) May 11, 2023

Nitish, Tejashwi Meet Uddhav

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday met Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai. The meeting is being seen as a bid by the Bihar CM to strengthen the Opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Also Read: Eknath Shinde Should Resign Like I Did: Uddhav's First Reaction After SC Ruling

This exercise is not done to advance their personal advance but for the good of the country and to give the people of India a good alternative to the present government." Kumar said that a decision on the candidate willbe decided after the formation of the United Front and not before that.

"Those who are at the Centre are not working for the country...All political parties in the country need to unite to work together," the Bihar chief minister said.