Mumbai: In a major development, Rohit Pawar, the grandnephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, is scheduled to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday. The ED has issued the summons to him as part of its ongoing investigation into the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) case. Ahead of his questioning, Rohit Pawar met NCP chief Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule at the NCP office in Mumbai.

#WATCH | NCP chief Sharad Pawar, party leaders Supriya Sule and Rohit Pawar at the NCP office in Mumbai.



NCP-Sharad Pawar faction leader Rohit Pawar has been summoned by the ED to appear before the agency today in connection with the Maharashtra State Cooperative (MSC) Bank

Ahead of Rohit's questioning, NCP working president Supriya Sule said, ''I cannot comment on it, I am going on data and it speaks for itself...In the Parliament there was a reply given by the Govt of India, that 95% cases of IT, CBI and ED are on people who are in the Opposition parties..." She added that "Investigation must be transparent and fair. I have full faith in the ED and I am sure they will hear Rohit's side. We are going to completely cooperate with all the agencies because we have nothing to hide."

#WATCH | As NCP-Sharad Pawar faction leader Rohit Pawar is being questioned by ED, NCP working president Supriya Sule says "I cannot comment on it, I am going on data and it speaks for itself...In the Parliament there was a reply given by the Govt of India, that 95% cases of IT,

NCP Protests Outside ED Office

Security measures have been escalated outside the ED office in Mumbai as members of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction stage a protest. The demonstration highlights the political sensitivity surrounding the investigation.

Rohit Pawar's Assurance Cooperation

On Tuesday, Rohit Pawar reassured his cooperation with the central investigating agency. Expressing concerns about potential political pressure, he urged supporters to stand united in case of any adverse actions by the ED. "I will cooperate fully with the authorities as I have cooperated earlier. But looking at the current politics of revenge, if ED takes any wrong action against me, everyone should stand united with the respected Pawar sahib," he emphasized.

Social Media Buzz And Poster Threat

Social media witnessed a surge in activity with a poster urging people to gather at the ED office. The poster, featuring Rohit Pawar, carried a strong message, "I will come wherever you call me. I am the heir of a storm. I will blow you apart."

Unravelling The MSC Bank Scam

The MSC Bank scam involves alleged fraudulent disbursal of loans totalling 25,000 crores. A PIL in the Bombay High Court shed light on the modus operandi, accusing some sugar mills of defaulting on loans granted without proper scrutiny.

Legal Proceedings And ED's Intervention

Following a PIL filed by concerned individuals, the Bombay High Court ordered the registration of a case. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW), under the Maharashtra government, initially investigated the matter. However, when the EOW filed a closure report in 2020, the ED intervened, filing a petition against the closure report and initiating its investigation.