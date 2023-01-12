Sharad Yadav Passes Away: PM Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee, other leaders express condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other leaders have expressed their grief over demise of senior leader Sharad Yadav. PM Modi said that Yadav was inspoired by Dr Ram Manohar Lohia's ideals and distinguished himself as an MP and Minister.

"Pained by the passing away of Shri Sharad Yadav Ji. In his long years in public life, he distinguished himself as MP and Minister. He was greatly inspired by Dr. Lohia’s ideals. I will always cherish our interactions. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shant," said PM Modi.

Pained by the passing away of Shri Sharad Yadav Ji. In his long years in public life, he distinguished himself as MP and Minister. He was greatly inspired by Dr. Lohia’s ideals. I will always cherish our interactions. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2023

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said, "I am saddened by the news of the untimely demise of Mandal Messiah, senior leader of RJD, great socialist leader and my guardian respected Sharad Yadav ji. I am unable to say anything. Had a conversation with mother and brother Shantanu. In this hour of grief, the entire Samajwadi family is with the family members."

मंडल मसीहा, राजद के वरिष्ठ नेता, महान समाजवादी नेता मेरे अभिभावक आदरणीय शरद यादव जी के असामयिक निधन की खबर से मर्माहत हूँ। कुछ कह पाने में असमर्थ हूँ।



माता जी और भाई शांतनु से वार्ता हुई। दुःख की इस घड़ी में संपूर्ण समाजवादी परिवार परिजनों के साथ है। — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) January 12, 2023

Veteran politician and former JD(U) chief Sharad Yadav died on Thursday at a private hospital in Gurugram, family sources said. He was 75. He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.

Yadav who had launched his own party Loktantrik Janata Dal, merged with Lalu Yadav's outfit RJD in March 2020 which he said was the "first step towards a united opposition". Sharad Yadav had formed Loktantrik Janata Dal in 2018 miffed with Janata Dal (United) returning to an alliance with the BJP in Bihar.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said that he learnt a lot from Sharad Yadav.

शरद यादव जी समाजवाद के पुरोधा होने के साथ एक विनम्र स्वभाव के व्यक्ति थे। मैंने उनसे बहुत कुछ सीखा है।



उनके शोकाकुल परिजनों को अपनी गहरी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं। देश के लिए उनका योगदान सदा याद रखा जाएगा। January 12, 2023

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said, "Shattered to learn about the passing of Sharad Yadav Ji. One of the leading figures to have emerged from Lok Nayak Sri Jayaprakash Narayan’s stream of socialism, he was a remarkable leader, ever humble and ever rooted to the ground. Warm, affectionate and generous to a fault, he was my friend and companion in many a battle fought over four decades. His demise has caused an irreparable loss to me. My thoughts are with his family and supporters."

RJD Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti said, "Today the strong voice of socialism has become silent, but it will always shine in our memories as an inspiration! Tearful emotional tribute to respected Sharad Yadav ji."

देश की समाजवादी धारा के वरिष्ठ नेता, जेडीयू के पूर्व अध्यक्ष, श्री शरद यादव जी के निधन से दुःखी हूँ।



एक पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री व दशकों तक एक उत्कृष्ट सांसद के तौर पर देश सेवा का कार्य कर,उन्होंने समानता की राजनीति को मज़बूत किया।



उनके परिवार एवं समर्थकों को मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएँ। — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) January 12, 2023

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that Yadav's leagcy shall live on. "I bear a heavy heart upon hearing about Shri Sharad Yadav’s demise. A stalwart politician and an immensely respected colleague, his legacy shall live on. I pray that his family and followers find solace and strength in this hour of grief," she said.

Congress leader Pawan Khera said, "An era comes to an end. There was always something to learn from Sharad Yadav ji. May his soul rest in peace. Strength to his daughter."

Rajya Sabha MP and senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said, "Deeply saddened on the passing of veteran leader, my friend & eminent colleague in Parliament Sharad Yadav ji, an iconic student leader who rose to the highest positions in public life. He was forthright in his expression, courageous deeply committed to an inclusive India. His passing away at this crucial juncture has made Indian polity poorer and is a big personal loss for me and all his friends. He contribution will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to his family."