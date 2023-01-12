topStoriesenglish
Sharad Yadav Passes Away: PM Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee, other leaders express condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other leaders have expressed their grief over demise of senior leader Sharad Yadav. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 12:35 AM IST
  • PM Modi said that Yadav was inspoired by Dr Ram Manohar Lohia's ideals and distinguished himself as an MP and Minister.
  • Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav termed Sharad Yadav Mandal Messiah.
  • Sharad Yadav is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.

"Pained by the passing away of Shri Sharad Yadav Ji. In his long years in public life, he distinguished himself as MP and Minister. He was greatly inspired by Dr. Lohia’s ideals. I will always cherish our interactions. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shant," said PM Modi.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said, "I am saddened by the news of the untimely demise of Mandal Messiah, senior leader of RJD, great socialist leader and my guardian respected Sharad Yadav ji. I am unable to say anything. Had a conversation with mother and brother Shantanu. In this hour of grief, the entire Samajwadi family is with the family members."

Veteran politician and former JD(U) chief Sharad Yadav died on Thursday at a private hospital in Gurugram, family sources said. He was 75. He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.

Yadav who had launched his own party Loktantrik Janata Dal, merged with Lalu Yadav's outfit RJD in March 2020 which he said was the "first step towards a united opposition". Sharad Yadav had formed Loktantrik Janata Dal in 2018 miffed with Janata Dal (United) returning to an alliance with the BJP in Bihar. 

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said that he learnt a lot from Sharad Yadav. 

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said, "Shattered to learn about the passing of Sharad Yadav Ji. One of the leading figures to have emerged from Lok Nayak Sri Jayaprakash Narayan’s stream of socialism, he was a remarkable leader, ever humble and ever rooted to the ground. Warm, affectionate and generous to a fault, he was my friend and companion in many a battle fought over four decades. His demise has caused an irreparable loss to me. My thoughts are with his family and supporters."

RJD Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti said, "Today the strong voice of socialism has become silent, but it will always shine in our memories as an inspiration! Tearful emotional tribute to respected Sharad Yadav ji."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that Yadav's leagcy shall live on. "I bear a heavy heart upon hearing about Shri Sharad Yadav’s demise. A stalwart politician and an immensely respected colleague, his legacy shall live on. I pray that his family and followers find solace and strength in this hour of grief," she said.

Congress leader Pawan Khera said, "An era comes to an end. There was always something to learn from Sharad Yadav ji. May his soul rest in peace. Strength to his daughter."

Rajya Sabha MP and senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said, "Deeply saddened on the passing of veteran leader, my friend & eminent colleague in Parliament Sharad Yadav ji, an iconic student leader who rose to the highest positions in public life. He was forthright in his expression, courageous deeply committed to an inclusive India. His passing away at this crucial juncture has made Indian polity poorer and is a big personal loss for me and all his friends. He contribution will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to his family."

