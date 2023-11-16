'Share The Proof...': Jaishankar Demands Evidence From Canada On Nijjar Killing

New Delhi: In a riveting turn of events, India’s External Affairs Minister (EAM), S Jaishankar, has demanded proof from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has accused India of participating in the assassination of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Jaishankar, in a conversation with journalist Lionel Barber, underscored the necessity for credible evidence to substantiate such serious allegations.

When questioned about any proof of India’s involvement in the incident, Jaishankar firmly responded, “None.” He also disclosed that he has been in talks with his Canadian counterpart, Melanie Joly, urging the Canadian government to provide any evidence they might possess. He reiterated India’s readiness to consider an investigation, but stressed that no evidence has been presented so far.

Jaishankar also addressed the larger issue of violent and extreme political views advocating separatism from India, which have found a place in Canadian politics. He expressed concern over the accommodation of such views, which have led to attacks on Indian diplomats, including the High Commission, and intimidation of consul generals and other diplomats.

In the midst of a diplomatic spat between India and Canada over the death of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, was barred by radicals from entering a gurdwara in Glasgow in October this year.

Jaishankar further emphasized the importance of exercising responsibility in the context of freedom of speech and expression in Canada. He stated, “But freedom of speech and freedom of expression also comes with a certain responsibility. And the misuse of those freedoms and the toleration of that misuse for political purposes would be, to our mind, very wrong.”

Earlier this month, Trudeau reiterated his accusation of Indian involvement in the killing of Sikh separatist leader Nijjar on Canadian soil. He alleged that New Delhi had violated the Vienna Convention by “kicking out” 40 diplomats at a time when his country was reaching out to India and other global partners to investigate the murder.

However, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) responded by stating that no international norms were violated in India, seeking parity in the mutual diplomatic presence in New Delhi and Ottawa.