Shashi Tharoor's BIG STATEMENT On Uniform Civil Code

Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), debates have sparked nationwide regarding the proposed equal civil laws. It is expected that the central government may present the UCC in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament, scheduled to commence this month. While Muslim organizations continue to oppose it, political parties have varied opinions on the matter. Senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament, Shashi Tharoor, has issued a statement on the party's stance regarding the UCC.

Tharoor stated that they need to first see what the government's proposal entails. He highlighted that the government has not yet presented a draft or initiated any discussions with stakeholders. Therefore, the Congress party has decided not to comment until a draft is made available.

Concerns and Fears Surrounding the UCC

cre Trending Stories

Addressing concerns about the Uniform Civil Code, Tharoor expressed apprehension that it might lead to the erosion of rights for various communities. He pointed out that it took nine years to bring the Hindu Code Bill, and it takes time to educate people on such matters.

AIMPLB Opposes the UCC

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has also voiced its opposition to the Uniform Civil Code. AIMPLB has released a statement from Muslim religious leaders, urging the government to abandon its plans. They have also urged the Muslim community to respond to the recommendations made by the Law Commission and clarify that the UCC is not acceptable.

SGPC Opposes the UCC

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the largest Sikh organization, has also expressed its opposition to the UCC. According to the SGPC, the UCC would harm the distinct identity of minority communities in the country. During the executive committee meeting chaired by SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami on Saturday (July 8), members stated that there is no need for the UCC in the country as the constitution recognizes the principle of "unity in diversity."