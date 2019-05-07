Shashi Tharoor's dictionary has love for Pakistan, abuses for BJP: Ram Madhav

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has come out all guns blazing after Shashi Tharoor praised Pakistan PM Imran Khan for lauding Tipu Sultan.

Tharoor had stirred up a hornet's nest when he had praised Imran Khan for his words of appreciation for the 18th century Mysore ruler. "One thing I personally know about Imran Khan is that his interest in the shared history of the Indian subcontinent is genuine and far-reaching," Tharoor wrote. He also expressed his disappointment that it took a Pakistani leader to remember the 'great Indian hero' on his death anniversary.

Rebuking Tharoor, who has often chosen the choicest of words to attack BJP leaders with, Ram Madhav said that the Congress leaders' admiration for Pakistan is rather well known. "His love for the neighbours and hate for our leaders is very well known. He uses choicest abuses for our leaders and he has great love for people across the border. He has to think what he is doing is right or not," the BJP national general secretary told news agency ANI.

While this is not the first time BJP has accused Congress leaders of being sympathetic towards the Pakistani PM - Navjot Singh Sidhu has had to face a barrage of attacks for his close bond with Imran, Tipu Sultan has also been a key topic of debate. The party had clashed with the Karnataka government in May of last year when the state government under JDS-Congress combine had decided to celebrate the birth anniversary of the Mysore ruler on November 10 of each year. BJP had said it was an act of appeasement towards Muslims.

Tharoor's appreciation now is likely to add fuel to the proverbial fire, also because of his appreciation for Imran Khan.