Lucknow Girl Video: She broke my mobile, slapped me, I want my self-respect back, says cabbie who was assaulted

Lucknow: A video of a girl slapping a cab driver, for allegedly driving rashly, had gone viral a couple of days back. The Krishna Nagar Police had taken action against the man, Shahadat Ali, and his two companions. However as a second CCTV image surfaced, it became apparent that there was more to the incident that met the eyes initially. Here, we bring you the post viral truth.

The driver said that the woman attacked him for no fault of his. "I was on my way home and waiting at the signal of Alambagh Nahariya Chauraha, following the traffic rules. The woman crossed me from the right side and then she came back and started beating me," Shaddat said in an interview to Zee News Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand. The woman had earlier claimed that she was almost run over, thanks to his rash driving, a claim the driver rejected.

Shaddat said that the matter became worse as the police took them to Krishna Nagar police station and registered a complaint based on the woman's version, while he was not heard, he said. "She broke my mobile, which is my employer's. My car was damaged too, I suffered a loss of around Rs 60,000," Shaddat said, adding that she also tried to take the money kept on his car's dashboard.

Netizens were angry with the UP Police for allegedly taking action against the driver and his companions and not the woman. Shahadat and his friends, Wazirganj residents Inayat Ali and

Dawood Ali were reportedly booked for breach of peace. But after the emergence of the second CCTV footage, police registered a case against the girl as well. "A case has been registered against the girl for attempting to commit robbery, voluntarily causes hurt and committing mischief and thereby causes loss or damage to the amount of fifty rupees or upwards," Additional deputy commissioner of police, central zone, Chiranjeev Nath Sinha told the Times of India.

When asked what he wants now, Shaddat said, "Everyone has seen what has happened. I want my self respect back."

Shaddat's lawyer has now said that investigations are on and they will be pressing charges against the woman.

