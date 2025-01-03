Advertisement
KARNATAKA

Karnataka: DSP Suspended For Sexually Harassing Woman Complainant At Police Station; Video Goes Viral

The 58-year-old officer, identified as Ramachandrappa, was posted as DSP in Madhugiri.

|Last Updated: Jan 03, 2025, 10:55 PM IST|Source: PTI
Karnataka: DSP Suspended For Sexually Harassing Woman Complainant At Police Station; Video Goes Viral

Bengaluru: A Deputy Superintendent of Police was arrested and suspended after a video, which allegedly showed him sexually harassing a woman who approached him with a complaint, went viral on social media, police said on Friday.

The 58-year-old officer, identified as Ramachandrappa, was posted as DSP in Madhugiri, they said. In the purported video, the senior police officer can be seen misbehaving with the woman and acting inappropriately.

According to police, the alleged incident occurred on Thursday when the woman visited Ramachandrappa's office in Tumakuru to complain about a land dispute. The woman has alleged that he took her to a room and misbehaved with her, touching her inappropriately.

However, the incident was recorded by a person from outside the window and later went viral on social media platforms.

Stating the incident as a serious matter, a senior police officer said the department will not tolerate harassment or violence against women.
"We have registered a case under sections 68 (sexual intercourse by a person in authority), 75 (sexual harassment), and 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and have arrested the DYSP. He has also been suspended from service," he said.

The case is being investigated by an officer of the rank of Additional Superintendent of Police, police added.

