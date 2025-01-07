Sheeshmahal Row Takes Fresh Turn As Atishi, BJP Spar Over 'Thrown Out' Claim

As Delhi braces itself for the upcoming Assembly elections, a fresh drama has erupted in the national capital over the chief minister’s residence after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and CM Atishi alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre snatched away the chief minister's official residence by cancelling its allotment.

While addressing a joint press conference with senior AAP leaders, the CM said, "An official residence does not matter to me. I will work for the people of Delhi from the streets if needed”. "When they snatched away my official residence, I pledged to provide Rs 2,100 to our women. I will provide free healthcare to our elderly," she further stated.

"Today the dates for the upcoming assembly elections have been announced...The BJP-led central government has thrown me out of the Chief Minister's residence for the second time in three months...The BJP thinks that they will stop us from working by snatching our houses, abusing us and speaking ill about my family. They can snatch our houses, stop our work but cannot stop our passion for working for the people of Delhi...If needed, I will come and stay at the homes of the people of Delhi and keep working for the people of Delhi...Three months ago also my belongings were thrown on the road...The BJP should remember, today when they have again thrown me out of the Chief Minister's residence, I take an oath that I will ensure that every woman in Delhi gets Rs 2100, every priest and granthi gets Rs 18,000 honorarium and every elderly person gets free treatment under the Sanjeevani Yojana," she said.

#WATCH | Delhi CM Atishi says, "Today the dates for the upcoming assembly elections have been announced...The BJP-led central government has thrown me out of the Chief Minister's residence for the second time in three months...The BJP thinks that they will stop us from working by… pic.twitter.com/nmLrJrZI2h — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2025

Hitting back at Atishi's claims, the BJP on Tuesday termed them as “lies” and said the allotment of 6, Flagstaff Road, house was withdrawn for two “key reasons,” which included her “failure” to take its possession within the required time frame. BJP IT department head Amit Malviya said there are “no takers for her lies.”

“The allotment of ‘Sheesh Mahal’ has been withdrawn, as we learn, for two key reasons: first, her failure to take possession and second, the CBI/ED investigation,” he said in a post on X.

In another post on X, the BJP leader also posted a purported letter of withdrawal issued by the Public Works Department (PWD) Secretariat on Monday and said, “Delhi Chief Minister Atishi Marlena is lying. She was allotted Sheesh Mahal on October 11, 2024.” “She hasn’t still occupied it because she doesn’t want to offend Arvind Kejriwal,” he added.

अरविंद केजरीवाल और उनकी शागिर्द दिल्ली की मुख्यमंत्री आतिशी मार्लेना के झूठ का पर्दाफाश:



1. उन्हें घर से निकाला नहीं गया है।

2. उन्होंने कभी भी शीश महल में प्रवेश नहीं किया, जो 11 अक्टूबर 2024 को उन्हें आवंटित किया गया था।



आतिशी के पास पहले से ही 17 एबी मथुरा रोड पर एक आधिकारिक… https://t.co/aUL9vI7AXM pic.twitter.com/5zAYvREL7a — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) January 7, 2025

The BJP has been using the term 'Sheesh Mahal,' a colloquial Hindi term for an opulent house, to target Kejriwal since a row erupted over expenditure incurred on the renovation of 6, Flagstaff Road, a house where the AAP national convenor lived with his family during his tenure as the Delhi chief minister.

Citing reasons for withdrawal of the allotment, Malviya said, “Atishi was required to take possession of the house (CM’s official residence) within a week of allotment but failed to do so even after three months, in violation of rules.”

“The Sheesh Mahal is under scrutiny by the CBI/ED, with a CAG report confirming corruption in its construction. When the house was allotted, one of the conditions was that Atishi must cooperate with the investigations. However, she deliberately avoided taking possession, leaving the house locked and obstructing the investigating agencies,” he said.

The BJP leader said that Atishi already has an official residence at 17 AB Mathura Road and has been offered two other “lavish bungalows.” “Exposing the false claims of Arvind Kejriwal’s protege and Delhi CM, Atishi Marlena. She has not been evicted. She never moved into Sheesh Mahal, which was allotted to her on October 11, 2024," Malviya said.