Shehbaz Sharif's 1st comments on India, PM Modi, Kashmir after getting elected

Pakistan PM-elect Shehbaz Sharif today said he wants peaceful ties with India, but has certain conditions. Sharif, continuing rants on India like his predecessasors, said Pakistan government under him "will raise the Kashmir issue on every international level."

"We want good ties with India but it cannot happen without a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir question," Shehbaz Sharif said. "We will raise the issue of Kashmir on every international platformNe," the newly elected Pakistan PM said.

He further said that "he'll advise PM Modi to understand that there is poverty on both sides."

"I call upon Modi to come and resolve the Jammu and Kashmir issue and then let's fight poverty together," Sharif added.