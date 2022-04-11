हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shehbaz Sharif comments on India

Shehbaz Sharif's 1st comments on India, PM Modi, Kashmir after getting elected

Pakistan PM-elect Shehbaz Sharif today said he wants peaceful ties with India, but has certain conditions. Sharif, continuing rants on India like his predecessasors, said Pakistan government under him "will raise the Kashmir issue on every international level."

Shehbaz Sharif&#039;s 1st comments on India, PM Modi, Kashmir after getting elected
Pakistan PM-elect Shehbaz Sharif today said he wants peaceful ties with India, but has certain conditions.

Pakistan PM-elect Shehbaz Sharif today said he wants peaceful ties with India, but has certain conditions. Sharif, continuing rants on India like his predecessasors, said Pakistan government under him "will raise the Kashmir issue on every international level."

"We want good ties with India but it cannot happen without a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir question," Shehbaz Sharif said. "We will raise the issue of Kashmir on every international platformNe," the newly elected Pakistan PM said.

He further said that "he'll advise PM Modi to understand that there is poverty on both sides."

"I call upon Modi to come and resolve the Jammu and Kashmir issue and then let's fight poverty together," Sharif added. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shehbaz Sharif comments on IndiaShehbaaz Sharif comments on PM Narendra ModiShahbaz Shairf on KashmirShehbaz Sharif on Pm Narendra Modi
Next
Story

Jammu and Kashmir: Two LeT terrorists killed during encounter in Kulgam

Must Watch

PT6M38S

Pakistan Politics: Nawaz Sharif to return to Lahore