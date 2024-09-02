Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2786806https://zeenews.india.com/india/shillong-teer-result-today-02-09-2024-out-first-and-second-round-monday-lottery-result-2786806.html
NewsIndia
SHILLONG TEER RESULT TODAY

Shillong Teer Result TODAY 02.09.2024 (OUT): First And Second Round Monday Lottery Result

Shillong Teer Result Monday 02.09.2024: On September 02, the first and second round Shillong Teer numbers will be announced on 4 PM. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association runs Shillong Teer, a one-of-a-kind lottery game centered on archery, scroll down for the result update.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 02, 2024, 03:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Shillong Teer Result TODAY 02.09.2024 (OUT): First And Second Round Monday Lottery Result

Shillong Teer Result 2024: The Shillong Teer Lottery is a one-of-a-kind Meghalaya game in which the winner is determined by the number of arrows shot. The lucky numbers for the first and second rounds of the September 02 competition are available on the official website. Shillong Teer Lottery Game winners are decided by correctly estimating the number of Arrows shot in a day. This lottery game has two rounds. Tickets for both rounds are available between 10:00 AM and 3:30 PM at Teer Betting Centres. 

Monday to Sunday, at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., with Sundays allocated for church visits. The game, unlike other lotteries in India, is legal and supervised by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act. The game is organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, which is made up of 12 clubs.

Shillong Teer Result 02.09.2024 Monday

Date First Round Result Second Round Result
02.09.2024

 

 

The results of the Shillong Teer lottery may be seen at https://www.sarkariexam.com/. If you cannot wait for the results, you can view the lucky numbers for the first and second rounds on the official website between 4 and 5 p.m.

Shillong Teer Result 2024: Check Steps To Participate

Shillong Teer is a lottery game in which tickets ranging from Rs 1 to Rs 100 can be purchased. Sales start at 10 a.m., Monday to Sunday. Players must guess the number of arrows shot by 50 archers in the first and second rounds at Shillong's Polo Ground in two minutes, with a maximum of 30 and 20 arrows respectively. Meghalaya has about 5,000 ticket counters distributed across 11 districts.

In a single day, the player must guess the last two digits of the total number of arrows shot and hit the target. The winner of the lottery is the individual who correctly predicts the number. Every day, 50 archers shoot 30 arrows in the first round and just 20 arrows in the second.

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The information provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in any way.)

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

assam government decision
DNA: Is Himanta Biswa planning something big?
DNA Video
DNA: Entry of Jamaat-e-Islami in Jammu Kashmir Elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Putin to be arrested?
DNA Video
DNA: Emotional video of friendship between kidnapper and child goes viral
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Jama Masjid not a national heritage?
DNA Video
DNA: Army's mission 'All out' in Kashmir before elections
DNA Video
DNA: Is Bangladesh plotting against India?
DNA Video
DNA: Demand to encounter wolves in UP
DNA Video
DNA: Air Force rescues man in flood, video goes viral
DNA Video
DNA: Why is BJP changing names of railway stations in Amethi?