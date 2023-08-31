Shillong Teer Result Today 31.08.2023 First And Second Round Lottery Result

Shillong Teer Result 2023: The Shillong Teer Lottery is a unique game played in Meghalaya where the number of arrows shot determines the winner. Sarkariexam.com has the winning numbers for the first and second rounds of the competition on August 19. The proper estimation of the number of arrows fired in a day determines the Shillong Teer Lottery Game winners. Two rounds make up this lottery game. Tickets for both rounds are on sale at Teer Betting Centres between 10:00 AM and 3:30 PM. At 4 and 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday, with Sundays set aside for church visits.

The Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act regulates and makes the game lawful, in contrast to other lotteries in India. The game is organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, which is made up of 12 clubs.

Shillong Teer Result



Date F/R (4:25) S/R (4:55) 31.8.2023 XX XX

Shillong Teer Result 2023: Here's how to check

The results of the Shillong Teer lottery may be seen at sarkariexam.com. If you cannot wait for the results, you can view the lucky numbers for the first and second rounds on the official website between 4 and 5 p.m.

Shillong Teer Result 2023: How to participate

Shillong Teer is a lottery game in which tickets cost between Rs 1 and Rs 100. Monday through Saturday, sales begin at 10 a.m. Players have two minutes to predict the maximum of 30 and 20 arrows, respectively, that will be shot by 50 archers in the first and second rounds at Shillong's Polo Ground. There are approximately 5,000 ticket booths located throughout Meghalaya's 11 districts.

The player must correctly predict the final two digits of the total number of arrows fired on a particular day and hit the target. The person who correctly picks the winning number is the lottery winner. 50 archers shoot 20 arrows in the second round and 30 arrows in the first each day.