हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Army

'Shining example': Indian Army replaces World War era grenades with multi-mode hand ones

Rajnath Singh said that it is an important milestone not only in the field of defence manufacturing but also in achieving 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat'.

&#039;Shining example&#039;: Indian Army replaces World War era grenades with multi-mode hand ones
Photo: PIB

New Delhi: The Indian Army on Tuesday (August 24, 2021) received the first batch of the Multi-Mode Hand Grenades (MMHG) in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Nagpur. The Ministry of Defence said that these Multi-Mode Hand Grenades will replace 'Grenade No 36' of the World War I vintage design, which had been continuing in service to date.

The MMHG have been manufactured by Economic Explosives Limited (EEL) and during his address, Rajnath Singh termed the handing over of MMHG as a 'shining example' of the increasing collaboration between the public and private sectors. He also said that it is a big step towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing. 

Indian Army replaces World War era grenades with multi-mode hand ones

"It is a memorable day in the history of the Indian defence sector. Our private industry is coming of age when it comes to defence production. It is an important milestone not only in the field of defence manufacturing but also in achieving 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat' as envisioned by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said. 

Rajnath Singh also exuded confidence that soon the country will manufacture defence products not just for domestic use, but for the whole world.

First batch of Multi-Mode Hand Grenades handed over to Indian Army

First batch of Multi-Mode Hand Grenades handed over to Army

He lauded DRDO & EEL for the speedy delivery of the order amidst COVID-19 restrictions and hoped for faster delivery of the next lot. 

This is to be noted that the first order has been delivered in five months. The EEL had signed a contract with the Ministry of Defence on October 01, 2020, to supply 10 lakh modern hand grenades for the Indian Army and Indian Air Force. The deliveries would be spread over two years from the bulk production clearance, which was accorded to EEL in March 2021. 

"The EEL had taken the technology from DRDO in 2016, absorbed it successfully while maintaining very high quality in detonics. Extensive trials were successfully undertaken by the Indian Army and Directorate General of Quality Assurance (DGQA) in 2017-18 in plains, deserts and high altitude over summer & winter," the Ministry of Defence said.

"The grenade is not just more lethal, but is safer to use. It has a distinctive design that gives the flexibility of employment in both defensive (fragmentation) and offensive (stun) modes. It has a highly accurate delay time, very high reliability in usage and safe for carriage," the MoD added. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indian ArmyMulti-Mode Hand GrenadesWorld Warakshay kumar rajnath singh
Next
Story

LIVE updates: Delta Plus case tally in Maharashtra rises to 103 with 27 new infections

Must Watch

PT7M10S

DNA: Narayan Rane Vs Uddhav Thackeray - Is it a crime to speak against CM?