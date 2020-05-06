Shirdi Sai Baba Mandir Trust incurs loss of Rs 1.58 crores daily due to coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown, the Sai Baba Mandir Trust at Shirdi has incurred a loss of more than Rs 1.5 crores daily. Since the closure of the temple, from March 17 to May 3, the temple trust has received Rs 2.53 crores and a few thousand rupees through online donations which is about Rs 6 lakhs daily.

While, annually the Sai Baba Temple receives an offering of Rs 600 crores which is more than Rs 1.64 crores rupees daily. The loss is of around Rs 1 crore and 58 lakh daily.

If the lock down continues till June, then the temple trust will incur a loss of more than 150 crores. Such a massive loss will adversely affect the social work undertaken by the Sai Baba Temple Trust.

Due to COVID-19 scare, the world famous Sai Baba temple at Shirdi has been closed for pilgrims. The temple has been closed since March 17 and as a result only 8-9 devotees visit the temple daily, via online darshanam.

In this period, from March 17 to May 3, devotees have offered him more than Rs 2 crore 53 lakh through online. Normally, 40-50 thousand devotees visit daily and donate more than Rs 1 crore rupees in charity which is mostly in cash.

The Sai Baba Institute of Shirdi receives an offering of about Rs 600 crores every year. It consists of Rs 400 crores as donation in the form of cash, gold, silver and other things which are offered to the Baba.

While, the many social work done by Sai Baba Institute of Shirdi is taking a severe hit because of the cash crunch.

Though people at the trust claim that the coronavirus outbreak happened at a time when the financial year 19-20 was almost over. And it is still several months away to complete the next financial year of 20-21. Whenever the temple reopens, devotees will come and all their money will be made again. In such a situation, they advised that the social work undertaken by the institute should not undergo any price cuts.

Some of the charity work undertake by the trust includes, treatment of thousands of people free of cost by the Shirdi Institute every year, whether it is a heart operation, or other medical procedures like dialysis. The institute spends Rs 100 crores every year on medical expenses.

The Shirdi Institute spends Rs 15 crore rupees on the education of poor children. Nearly 8,000 workers have been employeed by trust who work day and night to keep the temple clean. The Sai Institute spends 160 crores of rupees every year on these.

Also, people spend approxiamtely Rs 40 crore rupees every year on laddoos which are given by the Shirdi Institute as 'prasad' to people.

(With inputs from Prashant Sharma)