Shirdi Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024 Live Winner and Loser Candidate YPatil Vikhe Eknathrao-BJP Prabhavati Janardan Ghogare-Cong Total Votes Margin BJP Congress Shiv Sena NCP ECI Maharashtra Assembly election result

Shirdi Assembly Election Result: Shirdi seat is one of the 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra that falls under twelve Assembly segments in the district, comprising parts of the Rahata and Sangamner tehsils. Voting for the Shirdi seat was held on November 20. The Shirdi assembly seat has been a Shiv Sena (SHS) stronghold with it winning the seat three out of the last five elections. However, this time, the contest has turned interesting with the NCP going to the polls after a split in July last year.

The key candidates on the Shirdi assembly seat are Patil Vikhe Radhakrushna of the BJP, Prabhavati Janardan of Indian National Congress, Mohammed Ishaque of Bharat Jodo Party. However, from the application of 25 total contestants 16 were accepted, 4 were rejected, 5 applications were withdrawn and 8 contestants are contesting in the election.

In the 2019 assembly elections, Vikhe Patil Radhakrishna of the BJP had won the elections by defeating Thorat Suresh Jagannath of the Indian National Congress (INC) by around 87,024 votes.

In the 2014 assembly elections, Radhakrishna Eknathrao had contested the polls on the INC ticket and had bagged the seat by defeating Vinayak Tukaram MeteAbhay Dattatraya of Shiv Sena (SHS) by around 74,662 votes.

In the 2009 assembly elections Patil Vikhe Radhakrishna from Indian National Congress (INC) won the election with the lead of 13,309 votes, defeating Dr. Pipada Rajendramadanlal of Shiv Sena (SHS).

The main contest in the Maharashtra assembly election is between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. The Mahayuti comprises BJP, NCP (Ajit Pawar) and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) whereas the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises Congress, NCP -Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena-UBT and the Samajwadi Party.

The voting for the 288 legislative assembly seats of Maharashtra was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.