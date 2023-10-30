Shiv Narayan Jewellers Marks International Debut With Exclusive London Preview

The illustrious halls of The Wallace Collection, London, were filled with shimmering lights and sparkling conversations as Shiv Narayan Jewellers marked its international debut with an exclusive London preview. Hosted by philanthropist, business tycoon and global icon, the glamorous Mrs. Sudha Reddy, the evening was an ode to India's rich heritage and artisanship.

Guests in attendance, including Mr. Joseph Muscat, Former Prime Minister of Malta, Alexandra Sasha, 1st Deputy Member of Parliament, Princess Katarina of Yugoslavia, President of Mafatal Luxury Sheetal Mafatlal and Freddie Toye Chairman, & Director of Toye & Co. and Royal Warrant Guarantee, among others were treated to a singular experience of Shiv Narayan Jewellers’ iconic high jewellery. Amidst the glittering displays, the star attractions were four record-breaking masterpieces, The Ganesh Pendant, The Ram Darbar, The Magnifying Glass and the Satlada (Seven-Layer) Necklace, with which the brand has achieved 8 of their staggering 10 Guinness World Records™ Titles.

Watch video –

https://www.instagram.com/p/CytTps3PXuP/?hl=en

Managing Director – Shiv Narayan Jewellers Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Tushar Agarwal, in a heartfelt address, spoke of the brand’s journey from its roots in India to the global stage. "Shiv Narayan Jewellers is more than just ornaments; it's a tale of passion, of history, and of dreams that span generations," he remarked.

Guests echoed this sentiment, expressing admiration for the intricate designs that seamlessly blend traditional Indian craftsmanship with contemporary aesthetics. The presence of Sudha Reddy further elevated the evening, adding a touch of grace and charm that resonated with the ethos of the brand.

Shiv Narayan Jewellers’ London debut sets the stage for the brand's continued global journey as it seeks to share its unique blend of tradition and innovation with the world.

Founded in Hyderabad, India, Shiv Narayan Jewellers is the Only Indian Jeweller To Have Achieved 10 Guinness World Records™ Titles. They are at the forefront of India's luxury jewellery sector, celebrating the nation's rich heritage and artisanship. Renowned for their intricate designs and exceptional craftsmanship, they have, over the years, been recipients of numerous accolades and recognitions.

