Shiv Sena backs Centre over Kashmir issue in Saamana editorial, says 'government should go ahead'

The Shiv Sena has backed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government over the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir. In an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana, the NDA constituent lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for tackling the situation in the state.

Referring to the recent advisory by the Jammu and Kashmir administration, asking Amarnath Yatra pilgrims and tourist to leave the Valley in the wake of terror threat, the Saamana editorial said that the reason for the same would be known in due course.

Showering praises on Amit Shah, the editorial said that earlier any Union Home Minister visiting Kashmir had to face protests, but when the BJP strongman went to the state, separatist leaders and terrorists hid in a corner.

The Shiv Sena said that the next move of Prime Minister Modi-led central government has been kept confidential, just like during demonetisation. “If the government is taking any step against terrorists, then they should definitely move ahead. The whole country stands with the government,” the editorial added.

The BJP ally feels that a “myth” that the Kashmir issue can be resolved through dialogue needs to be done away with. According to Saamana, the Kashmir issue can be resolved only through military means.

The editorial also took a veiled dig at the previous Congress-led UPA government, saying, “Now the Centre does not have an anti-Hindu government which succumbs before terrorists.”

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti also came under attack in the Saamana editorial, which alleged that the language by the Kashmiri leader and separatists were that of the terrorists and the Home Minister should not tolerate the same.

It added that it was the responsibility of Prime Minister Modi to dismiss the perception that additional troops had been sent to J&K in a bid to revoke Article 35A.

“On August 15 this year, all green flags in Kashmir need to be replaced with the tricolour. What PM Modi says from Lal Quila will also be looked at keenly,” said the editorial.

The editorial by Saamana comes after former J&K chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah alleged that they had been placed under house arrest, even as Section 144 was imposed in Srinagar as well as Jammu.