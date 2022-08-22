Srinagar: Shiv Sena joined hands with PAGD regarding the inclusion of non-locals in electoral rolls in Jammu and Kashmir and will protest across India if the government do not take the decision back as informed by Manish Sahni, president of J-K Shiv Sena. Shiv Sena leader Manish Sahni, who for the first time attended the opposition’s all-party meet under PAGD in Jammu and Kashmir said, "this is an issue of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and not of any political party. if the situation demands, Shiv Sena will hold protest all across the country against centre’s decision through which they want to snatch the rights of Jammu and Kashmir".

Farooq Abdullah said, “It took India 200 years to get independence, our fight will also remain intact whether we are alive or not.” The all-party meeting convened by the Gupkar alliance in Srinagar today has decided to carry forward the fight against the inclusion of non-local voters in the electoral rolls of Jammu and Kashmir.

PAGD Chairman Dr Farooq Abdullah flanked by Mehbooba Mufti and other leaders said, “We were called for today’s meeting about the announcement that was made by the Election Commission about the inclusion of outsiders in the voting list.”

Abdullah said, “the identity of Kashmiris, Dogras, Sikhs etc is under attack and if this decision is taken, it will make sure that outsiders control the assembly in Jammu and Kashmir, and we don’t accept this decision at all.”

He also said, “it is not about Farooq Abdullah or any other leader alone but about the collective fight of people of Jammu and Kashmir. If tomorrow Farooq Abdullah is no more someone else from us will lead this fight for the genuine rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. We also think that centre is making outsiders in the valley as soft targets after coming with such decisions. Mehbooba Ji called me and said there needs to be a meeting to discuss this decision.”

“We will hold this meeting in Jammu as well. We need to get people ready for the decisions taken by the government of India. We are thinking of going to courts as well. If we are able to convince the people of the fallout of this decision, then all parties will come together. The assembly here won’t be ours but of outsiders. We are calling leaders of National political parties to discuss this issue,” he added.

He further said, “We had called for a conference in 1983 where Advani Ji from BJP attended the meeting as well. We had put forth our points and issues in front of them. We will not give up and we will fight. We are doing this for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. We might have differences among us, but we will be together to fight for the people.”

Farooq also said that they will go to the highest court of India if needed, “we have still faith in the judiciary.”

Eight political parties attended today’s all-party meet which was held at Dr Farooq Abdullah’s residence. It was attended by National Conference, Congress, Peoples Democratic Party, Awami National Conference, CPIM, JDU, Akali Dal and Shiv Sena.