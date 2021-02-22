Anant Tare, Shiv Sena leader and former Mayor of Thane, dies

Mumbai: Anant Tare, a Shiv Sena leader has passed away on Monday (February 22, 2021). According to the latest reports, the Shiv Sena leader Anant Tare died after a long illness.

The former Mayor of Thane Municipal Corporation was reportedly undergoing treatment at Jupiter Hospital in Thane.

Anant Tare was a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council from 2000 to 2006.

The National Executive Member of the Aam Aadmi Party Preeti Sharma Menon took to her official account and said, "Anant Tare's demise is big loss to the Koli community of Mumbai and Thane. My condolences to his family and his colleagues. May he rest in peace."

(More details awaited)

