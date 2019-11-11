Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has been admitted to Lilavati hospital in Mumbai. The Sena leader is expected to remain in the hospital for the next few days, following the complain of uneasiness or pain in his heart. According to sources, Raut is undergoing Angiography, and the doctors will wait till report comes out to decide further course of treatment. More details are awaited.

A meeting between Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar is over. Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray was also present in the meeting, which was held at Hotel Taj Land, Mumbai. The meeting is very crucial as NCP and Congress may extend support to Shiv Sena to form the government in Maharashtra.

Senior Maharashtra Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge along with senior Maharashtra leaders have reached Sonia Gandhi's residence at 10, Janpath for a meeting on the political situation in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena leaders Anil Desai, Arvind Ganpat Sawant and Milind Narvekar earlier in the day meet Congress leader Ahmed Patel in Delhi over the government formation in Maharashtra.

NCP's second-round meeting is also underway at YB Chavan Centre in the presence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar.

Earlier the BJP refused to form the government, citing lack of numbers, Shiv Sena was invited by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to form the government. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut also talked about a Common Minimum Programme to form the government among three parties.

Notably, NCP has 54 MLAs while its alliance partner Congress has 44. With 56 legislators, if Shiv Sena gets the support of NCP and Congress, it will easily cross the majority mark of 145 in 288-member Maharashtra Assembly. The BJP emerged as the sigle largest party winning 105 seats, while Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats.