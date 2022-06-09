हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Priyanka Chaturvedi

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi visited Jammu-Kashmir and met families of Kashmiri pandits killed in targeted attacks
Source: Twitter/priyankac19

New Delhi: Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi traveled to Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday and met with the families of Kashmiri pandits who were recently martyred by terrorists in targeted attacks. Chaturvedi, who took a message of solidarity from the leadership of her party, met two to three families including that of government employee Rahul Bhat who was brutally murdered by terrorists. Earlier this month, the Shiv Sena MP had also written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting, the security of the Kashmiri pandits.

आज जम्मू में लक्षित हत्याओं के शिकार स्व. राहुल भट्ट जी के परिवार से उनके घर पर मुलाकात की। @ShivSena घाटी में विस्थापित कश्मीरी हिंदुओं में भय का माहौल बना हुआ है उनकी आवाज़ उठाने और न्याय दिलाने तथा घाटी में काम करने वालों की सुरक्षा की मांग करने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है। pic.twitter.com/v7cpKqW0b

— Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) June 9, 2022

Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had lambasted the central government for failing to protect the security of Kashmiri pandits in the Kashmir Valley. "We'll do whatever it takes, but we won't abandon the Kashmiri pandits." They were promised a safe return to the valley, but all they've seen is violence," Maharashtra's chief minister told reporters.

The Shiv Sena has also invoked Balasaheb Thackeray while speaking about the welfare of the Kashmiri pandits.

More than 13 civilians have been killed by terrorists in the last three months instilling fear among the locals, especially Kashmiri pandits, who want to flee from the valley. Union Minister Amit Shah conducted a detailed review of the security situation in the national capital last week.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and the top security officials were also present.

