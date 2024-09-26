Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2798680https://zeenews.india.com/india/shiv-sena-mp-sanjay-raut-gets-15-day-jail-term-for-defamation-against-bjp-leader-s-wife-2798680.html
NewsIndia
SANJAY RAUT JAIL

Sena MP Sanjay Raut Slapped With 15-Day Jail Term For Defaming BJP Leader's Wife

This comes after a defamation complaint was filed against him by Medha Somaiya, the wife of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Sep 26, 2024, 12:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sena MP Sanjay Raut Slapped With 15-Day Jail Term For Defaming BJP Leader's Wife Image: ANI

A Mumbai court on Thursday sentenced Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut to 15 days of simple imprisonment for defamation, following a complaint by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya’s wife, Medha Somaiya. The Sewree court’s metropolitan magistrate found the Rajya Sabha member guilty under Indian Penal Code Section 500 (punishment for defamation) and fined him Rs 25,000. Medha Somaiya, represented by advocate Vivekanand Gupta, claimed that Raut made baseless and defamatory allegations against her and her husband.

She accused Raut of alleging their involvement in a Rs 100 crore scam related to the construction and maintenance of public toilets under the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation’s jurisdiction. “The accused’s statements to the media are inherently defamatory. They were made to tarnish my reputation in the public eye,” her complaint stated.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: CM Yogi Implements ‘Muzaffarnagar Model’ to Tackle Food Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: Illegal Mazar Occupy Bhopal Hospital Land
DNA Video
DNA: Waqf Board Loses Land in Bhopal and UP
DNA Video
DNA: Prophet Row - AIMIM Leads Massive Rally in Mumbai
DNA Video
DNA: UP's 24-Hour Encounter Spree- Four Criminals Taken Down
DNA Video
DNA: Rail Jihad- A New Terror Tactic? Three Major Incidents Raise Alarm
DNA Video
DNA: Animal Fat in Tirupati Offerings- A Deliberate Attack on Hindu Faith?
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News Exposes Waqf Board's Claims Over Hindu and Public Properties
DNA Video
DNA: AIMIM's "Mumbai Chalo" Call: Owaisi Sparks Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: Karnataka Judge Calls Muslim Area ‘Mini Pakistan’