Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut takes dig at opposition, says 'kingmakers' have now disappeared

MUMBAI: Firebrand Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has made a scathing attack on the Congress-led Opposition, which he says has now become toothless after the declaration of 2019 Lok Sabha election results.

Mocking the Congress-led Opposition, the Shiv Sena MP said that a visibly aggressive opposition, which had launched a vitriolic campaign to remove PM Narendra Modi and the BJP, has lost its sheen completely.

In front of Narendra Modi government, which enjoys a brute majority in the Lok Sabha, there is virtually no opposition today as such, he opined.

Raut, a Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP, said the opposition, especially the Congress party led by Rahul Gandhi, is deeply frustrated, dejected and troubled after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Taking a dig at the Congress president, Raut said that Rahul Gandhi and all the ''kingmakers'' have now disappeared from the scene.

Raut made these remarks in his weekly Sunday column ''RokhThok'' in which he claimed that the Congress party is more dejected than it was after the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

Raut said that a much bigger mandate in 2019 will help Prime Minister Modi in running the NDA government more comfortably than it was in 2014.

He sought to remind that his party Shiv Sena had told the Modi government to weed out corruption and deal with Pakistan with an iron hand.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party has even advised the Modi Government to fullfill it promise on Article 370, construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya and the uniform civil code.

Referring to the ongoing violence in West Bengal, Raut said that Mamata Banerjee government's continuous opposition to ''Jai Sri Ram'' will cost it dearly in the days to come.

Giving a piece of advice to the Centre, the Sena leader wrote in his weekly column that all Modi government ministers should now conduct themselves responsibly and fullfill people's expectations from them.

The Sena leader also urged the Centre to give top priority to the problems faced by the farmers of the country and pledged full support to its 'One Nation, One Vote' campaign.

Ruat also praised Home Minister Amit Shah for successfully handling the 2019 Lok Sabha campaign and leading his party to a remarkable victory as BJP chief.

He said that the BJP central leadership's decision to make JP Nadda, who is believed to be very close to Shah, the working president of BJP, is a well thought-out move which will further strengthen the saffron party.

He concluded by saying that RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav is in jail, Congress-led opposition is helpless, the Left is non-existent, Mayawati-Akhilesh continue to fight for their own survival and Mamata Banerjee is getting more restless with every passing day, which shows the strength of the Modi government and a good sign that the country is in right hands today.