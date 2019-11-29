Shiv Sena says will make non-BJP front pan India, hints new alliance in Goa

MUMBAI: After forming a government in Maharashtra in alliance with the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Shiv Sena is going after its former partner the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in other states too. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said that a Maharashtra like miracle will happen in the neighbouring state of Goa, claiming Goa Forward Party, a BJP ally, has approached his to form an alliance in the coastal state.

“Goa Forward Party president and ex-deputy CM of Goa Vijai Sardesai is forming an alliance with the Shiv Sena. A new political front is taking shape in Goa, just like it happened in Maharashtra. Jaldi hi Goa mein bhi aapko ek chamatkar dikhai dega (You will soon witness a miracle in Goa as well)," Sanjay Raut was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

"At least 4 MLAs, including those with GFP president Vijay Sardesai, are in contact with Shiv Sena. I have also spoken with Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party chief Sudhin Dhavlikar. A few other MLAs who are supporting the Goa government are in touch," Raut further said.



Raut also said that the Shiv Sena will make efforts to form non-BJP alliances in other parts of the country as well. “It will happen across the country. After Maharashtra, it is Goa. Then we will go to other states. We want to make a non-BJP political front in this country," Raut said.

The Shiv Sena leader added, "The Goa government was installed unethically We plan to form a separate front in that state with various parties, including Congress."

Raut said those accusing the Sena of allying with NCP-Congress should realise that the Goa government led by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has also allied with corrupt elements which has not gone down well with the people of that state.

Following his meeting with Raut, Vijai Sardesai, president of Goa Forward Party and former Goa deputy chief minister said governments do not change after making an announcement but such movements happen suddenly. "What happened in Maharashtra, should be done in Goa too. The opposition should come together. We met Sanjay Raut. 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' which has been formed, should extend to Goa too."

The Sena leader's comments on the political situation in the neighbouring state came a day after the Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress's Maha Vikas Aghadi-led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took office.

In July 2019, the Congress had suffered a major blow after 10 of its legislators deflected and joined the BJP.

The BJP has 27 MLAs in the 40-seat Goa Legislative Assembly, with ally GFP having three. The Congress has five, and the NCP and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) have one MLA each. Three independent MLAs are BJP's allies.

(With inputs from ANI and IANS)