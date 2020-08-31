हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena slams BJP for demanding the reopening of temples in Maharashtra

Shiv Sena slams BJP for demanding the reopening of temples in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Shiv Sena launched an attack on BJP for its demand to re-open temples in Maharashtra in its mouthpiece Samana. The article targeted BJP leader and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis saying that he claims people know how to maintain social distancing in religious place but he himself forgot how social distancing norms were flouted in its own Ghanta Naad Andolan.

The Samana article further said that the opposition should re-think about the ongoing situation in Maharashtra before making such statements. It further said that they themself don't know about the real meaning of 'mental piece' which they often talk about.

Sena further questioned BJP that on what basis is the demand being made. Moreover, Sena declared that people will not get the tag for being 'Hinduwadi' or 'secular' for opening or closing religious places at the time of a global pandemic wherein 'Gods are under lockdown.'

Tags:
Shiv SenaSamanaBJPTemple reopening
