Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena to fight Lok Sabha polls under Aaditya Thackeray’s leadership, says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, "Under the leadership of Aaditya Thackeray, we will fight Lok Sabha polls across the country and preparations are on for it." 

File Photo

New Delhi: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday (February 13) declared that the party will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls under the leadership of Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray. 

Raut also exuded confidence that Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will oust BJP and form a government in Uttar Pradesh. “We have just come back from Goa and will visit Uttar Pradesh along with Aaditya Thackeray soon. Akhilesh Yadav is going to form his government there. Under the leadership of Aaditya Thackeray, we will fight Lok Sabha polls across the country and preparations are on for it,” ANi quoted the Shiv Sena leader as saying. 

Raut also addressed Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma’s controversial remarks on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. "Assam Chief Minister spent his whole life in Congress, then he did not get this interview with Rahul Gandhi. He had worked with Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. No one should give such statements against their former leader because they have also contributed to making you a leader,” the Shiv Sena MP said. 

Sarma on Saturday had called Rahul Gandhi a “modern-day Jinnah”. On Friday, while attacking the former Congress supremo during a rally in poll-bound Uttarakhand, the Assam CM had asked if BJP had ever demanded proof of Rahul being the "son of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi". 

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena is jointly contesting the 40-seat Goa Assembly election with Sharad Pawar-led NCP.  Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday had launched a digital manifesto of Shiv Sena for the Goa elections. The coastal state will vote on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. 

(With agency inputs)

