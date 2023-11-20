Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut Claims Maharashtra BJP Chief Spent Rs 3.5 Cr In Gambling; Bawankule Clarifies

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has created a stir by sharing a photo of Maharashtra BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule playing gambling in a Macau casino. Raut claimed that while Maharashtra continued to reel under financial crisis, the state BJP chief spent Rs 3.5 crore within hours. However, after the photo went viral, Bawankule took to X (formerly Twitter) and issued a clarification.

"I don't know whose photo is that. Someone told me that he is a prominent personality from Maharashtra and is in Macau at a casino...Within a span of 2-4 hours, he spent Rs 3.5 Crores...It means there is 'achhe din' in Maharashtra suddenly. BJP said that he is their member, but we didn't say it...People do go to Bangkok, Switzerland. What is there to hide? But what is the condition of Maharashtra? It is serious. Going to a casino and spending crores of rupees...Is that right?" said Raut.

Responding to the viral photo, Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that the photo was taken when he was sitting in the hotel restaurant after dinner. "This is the complex of the hotel where I stayed with my family in Macau. The hotel has a restaurant and casino on the ground floor! That photo was taken by someone when I was sitting in the restaurant with my family after dinner," said Bawankule.

यह उस होटल का परिसर है जहां मैं मकाऊ में अपने परिवार के साथ रुका था। होटल में रेस्तराँ और कैसीनो ग्राऊंड फ्लोर पर है! वह फोटो किसी ने तब ली थी जब मैं रात के खाने के बाद अपने परिवार के साथ रेस्तराँ में बैठा था। pic.twitter.com/v3mMRl1t2D — Chandrashekhar Bawankule (@cbawankule) November 20, 2023

The war of words between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the BJP is unlikely to end soon as the state will go to the polls next year.