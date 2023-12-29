Shiv Sena (UBT) To Contest 2024 LS Polls On All 23 Seats In Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut On Seat-Sharing

New Delhi: The INDIA bloc, representing a united front of the opposition, is gearing up for the imminent Lok Sabha Elections. While discussions among opposition parties are ongoing to determine seat allocations in various states for the LS polls, it appears that Shiv Sena (UBT) is set to contest all 23 seats in Maharashtra.

On Friday, Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut asserted that while Congress may be a national party, Shiv Sena (UBT) holds significant influence in Maharashtra as a major political force. He affirmed that, as in the past, the party will participate in the election from all 23 seats, and there will be no alteration in the seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"Uddhav Thackeray is having positive discussions with the decision-making leaders of Congress including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and K C Venugopal. We have always said that Shiv Sena has always been fighting on 23 seats in the Lok Sabha elections including Dadra and Nagar Haveli and that will be firm," Sanjay Raut told ANI.

#WATCH | On seat sharing in INDIA alliance, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut says, "...This is Maharashtra and Shiv Sena is the biggest party here. Congress is a national party... Uddhav Thackeray is having positive discussions with the decision-making leaders of Congress including… pic.twitter.com/Uy5VCKSs5U — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2023

He said that in the meeting it was decided that further decisions on seats won by Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP would be taken later, adding that the Congress is an important ally and discussion will be held to decide the seat sharing ratio.

"During our (INDIA alliance) meeting, we decided that discussions will be done later on the seats that we have won. Congress did not win a seat in Maharashtra so they have to start from zero (seats) but Congress is an important ally for us in MVA. We will work together," he added.

Even today Shiv Sena (UBT) is the number one party in Maharashtra, he asserted. "People are in full support of Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar. On the issue of seat sharing, there is no conflict among MVA. Shiv Sena has always been fighting on 23 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. We are having positive discussions with the decision-making leaders of Congress regarding seat sharing. On the seat-sharing we will talk with the Congress leaders only in Delhi and not Maharashtra local leaders," he added.