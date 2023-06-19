Shiv Sena-Uddhav MLC Manisha Kayande Joins Eknath Shinde-led Faction: 10 Points

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Manisha Kayande's decision to join the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has dealt a significant blow to the Thackeray-led faction. Kayande cited inaccessibility of Uddhav Thackeray for feedback on party affairs and alleged the solicitation of money from women in the Thackeray faction. This move comes just ahead of Shiv Sena's foundation day and follows the resignation of senior leader Shishir Shinde. Kayande expressed her disappointment at the lack of introspection within the Thackeray-led faction regarding the exodus of party workers. She has been appointed as the secretary and spokesperson of Shiv Sena.

Kayande's Allegations and Reasons for Joining Shiv Sena



- Kayande accuses Uddhav Thackeray of being inaccessible for party feedback and claims money is sought from women in the Thackeray faction.

- She waited for a year for the Thackeray-led faction to introspect on the reasons behind party workers leaving Shiv Sena (UBT).

- Kayande believes that the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde is the original party of Balasaheb Thackeray.

- She criticizes Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut and party leader Sushma Andhare for promoting the agendas of NCP and Congress.

Fallout from Kayande's Move



- Kayande is removed as the spokesperson for "anti-party" activities by the Thackeray-led faction.

- Despite the removal, she remains a member of her parent party.

- Kayande denies involvement in any anti-party activity and highlights the need for open communication and addressing issues within the party.

- She expresses concern about the inability to reach out to the party leadership with feedback. CM Shinde's Remarks and Criticisms



Shinde slams Uddhav

- Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde takes a dig at Uddhav Thackeray, accusing him of self-praise regarding COVID management.

- Shinde criticizes Thackeray's speech at the Shiv Sena (UBT) plenary, stating that it lacked originality.

- He suggests that Thackeray needs to change his scriptwriter and asserts the importance of strength when commenting on national leaders like the Prime Minister and Chief Minister.

Response from Shiv Sena (UBT) Leaders



- Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders criticize Kayande for leaving the party despite having received everything within the organization.

- They attribute her decision to leave the party to the likelihood of not being re-nominated to the Legislative Council.