Shiv Sena's demand for burqa ban opposed by BJP, supported by Pragya Thakur

Shiv Sena's demand for a ban on burqa in the country may have been opposed by the Bharatiya Janata Party but has found support from Pragya Thakur.

In an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamna, Shiv Sena called for a ban on burqa as has been done in Sri Lanka following the Easter explosions there. It said that the ban is as necessary as the surgical strikes were and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi needs to show courage to go forward with it. The BJP, however, played down the demand from its alliance partner. "Our borders are safe, there is no need to put a ban on the burqa," said party spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao.

While BJP may have all but rejected the demand, its candidate from Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency - Pragya Thakur - said she supported Shiv Sena's demand. "There is a need to make changes to ensure the peace and security of India. Anything that needs to be done for it, needs to be done," she said.

Pragya Thakur's support may be a shot in the arm for Shiv Sena, a party that has not always seen eye-to-eye with BJP on a plethora of issues. Its most recent demand too has the potential of becoming a point of friction. And while Shiv Sena may have lauded Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena for the one-week ban on face coverings, there has been a mixed reaction to this in the island nation.