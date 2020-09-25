Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut alleges NCB drug crackdown because CBI didn't find any foulplay in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has raised question on the drug investigation carried out by Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The Sena leader said that since the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) did not find anything in the case, the NCB launched a drug crackdown in the film industry.

Raut stated that NCB job is to bust or eliminate drug rackets and consignments coming from outside the country, either via air or any other mode. He said that the NCB, on the other hand, is inquiring person to person in the case.

He said that every state and every city police has a department to handle such cases.

Live TV

Raut further demanded that the current stage of the probe into Sushant death case be made public.

Earlier in the day, Raut had questioned the Election Commission's decision to hold assembly elections in Bihar amid the prevailing coronavirus situation in the country. Talking to reporters, Raut said the pandemic has given rise to an 'unprecedented' situation.

"Is coronavirus pandemic over now? Is the situation right for elections?" he asked.

The Election Commission on Friday announced the dates for the Bihar assembly elections, which will be held in three phases- on October 28, November 3 and November 7- while the counting of votes will take place on November 10.