PM Modi Makes BIG Announcement, Chandrayaan-3 Landing Point To Be Called....

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Bengaluru early this morning after concluding his two nation trip of South Africa and Greece. PM Modi met Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists including S Somnath. PM Modi announced that the the spot where Chandrayaan-3’s moon lander landed, that point will be known as ‘Shivshakti’. PM Modi made the remarks while speaking at ISRO Telemetry Tracking & Command Network Mission Control Complex in Bengaluru.

"You know that there is a scientific tradition of naming the touchdown points of space missions. The part of the moon where our Chandryaan-3 has landed, India has decided to name that place. The place where Chandryaan-3's moon lander has landed, that point will be called 'ShivaShakti'," announced PM Modi.

PM Modi also annouced that the spot where Chandrayaan 2 crash landed on the Moon will be called 'Tiranga'. Making another big announcement to mark the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3, PM Modi said that August 23 will now be celebrated as 'National Space Day' of India.



"The spot on the lunar surface where the Chandrayaan-2 left its footprints will be known as 'Tiranga'. This 'Tiranga' point will be an inspiration for every effort made by India. This 'Tiranga' point will remind us any failure is not final. If there is a strong willpower, the success is bound to be achieved.." said PM Modi.

