In a bold statement on Sunday, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed that a Shivling is buried beneath the official residence of the Uttar Pradesh (UP) Chief Minister in Lucknow. He suggested that the site should be excavated to reveal this alleged religious structure.

Yadav's comments come at a time of political upheaval, particularly surrounding ongoing archaeological surveys in various parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Yadav made these remarks amidst heightened political tension following a series of recent archaeological discoveries in the state.

Notably, last week, an extensive 250-foot-deep stepwell dating back to the 1857 rebellion era was uncovered in Sambhal. The stepwell, unearthed through excavation with the help of bulldozers, drew significant attention. In the same area, ruins of an ancient Banke Bihari temple were reportedly discovered just days prior.

Akhilesh Yadav's Criticism of BJP's Agenda

Akhilesh Yadav has been vocally critical of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of exploiting these archaeological findings as a distraction from more urgent issues affecting the state and the country. According to Yadav, the BJP is using such discoveries to shift public focus away from critical matters like unemployment and the agrarian crisis.

"Instead of solving real issues, such as unemployment, the government is focused on digging up historical sites," Yadav stated, pointing to the Places of Worship Act, which protects the religious character of places of worship in India.

He emphasized that continuous excavation could lead to unwanted consequences, undermining the law and creating unnecessary controversy.

Unemployment and Governance Under BJP

Further criticizing the BJP-led government's governance, Yadav highlighted the worsening unemployment situation in Uttar Pradesh and across the nation. "The BJP has been in power in Delhi for 10 years and in Uttar Pradesh for seven years, yet unemployment has reached record highs. This is the reality that needs to be addressed, not archaeological excavations," Yadav added.

In his statement, Yadav said that he believes the government should focus more on addressing the pressing needs of the people, such as job creation, agricultural support, and poverty alleviation, rather than engaging in political and religious discourse surrounding historical finds.