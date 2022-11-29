'Shivpal Yadav faces no THREAT from...': UP govt on why PSPL chief's security downgraded

Lucknow: Amid a bitter war of words over the move to downgrade the security cover of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia president Shivpal Singh Yadav, Uttar Pradesh government has now responded to its criticism, saying “it was no longer required.” "Shivpal Singh Yadav was in danger from his nephew Akhilesh Yadav and SP's criminals," UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said in a tweet on Monday night. "Now, both of them have reconciled, so the big security threat has been averted," Maurya added.

The Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM also sought to remind that Shivpal still enjoys a ‘Y’ category security. "If he has any security problem, let him inform. Action will be taken as per the rule after getting it evaluated," the Deputy CM said.

Amid campaigning for the bypoll of a Lok Sabha and two assembly seats, the state government reviewed the security and decided to downgrade Shivpal Yadav's cover from 'Z' category to 'Y'.

Reacting to the move, Shivpal stated that the BJP candidate will now lose badly in the crucial Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypoll and the voters will teach a big lesson to the ruling party. Extending support to the PSPL leader, his nephew, Akhilesh Yadav, called the move "objectionable" and also hit out at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for likening his uncle to a pendulum.

Attacking the BJP government for downgrading his uncle's security and likening him to a football and pendulum, Akhilesh said in a tweet in Hindi, "It is objectionable to reduce the security cover of Shivpal Singh Yadav. It is also to be noted that a pendulum is a symbol of the movement of time and indicates the change of time for everyone. It says that there is nothing stable about which one could be proud of."

His remarks came after CM Yogi Adityanath mocked Shivpal for changing sides. "One day I was reading a statement by uncle Shivpal, his condition has become like that of a pendulum,” the Chief Minister said at a rally to back BJP nominee Raghuraj Singh Shakya. He said a pendulum commands no respect and one should not become that in life.

It was only recently that the Samajwadi Party made Shivpal its star campaigner in Mainpuri where it is locked in a direct contest with BJP's Shakya in the by-poll slated for December 5. The party has fielded Akhilesh's wife and former MP Dimple Yadav on SP's bastion Mainpuri.

The development came close on the heels of the burying of hatchets between warring Shivpal and Akhilesh and joining hands once again. The by-election has been necessitated following the death of SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav last month.

The 'chacha-bhatija' (Shivpal and Akhilesh) who have not been on good terms for a long time after falling out with each other following a turf war in 2016 have come together once again to retain the seat terming the win as a tribute to Mulayam Singh Yadav.

In a strategic move, the BJP had fielded Shakya, considered to be Shivpal's loyalist, against Dimple hoping to exploit the rift in the family which appears to be failing as the Yadav family has joined ranks.

Shivpal's support is considered important as his Jaswantnagar assembly constituency falls in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat and he is a popular leader there. The counting of votes will be undertaken on December 8.

It may be noted that the 'Y' category security comprises of a total of 11 security personnel, including two private security guards, while the 'Z' category security comprises a total of 22 security personnel, including four-five NSG commandos.