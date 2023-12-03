trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2694811
NewsIndia
ELECTIONS 2023

Shivraj, Kamal Nath Lead In MP As Vote Count Continues

Meanwhile, Kamal Nath was ahead in his bastion of Chhindwara with around 7,000 votes.

|Last Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 11:57 AM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Shivraj, Kamal Nath Lead In MP As Vote Count Continues File Photo

New Delhi: With the counting of votes underway for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Congress leader Kamal Nath were leading in their respective constituencies. With the BJP taking an early lead, Chouhan, who contested the polls from his hometown of Budhni in Sehor district, was leading against Congress' Vikram Mastal.

Meanwhile, Kamal Nath was ahead in his bastion of Chhindwara with around 7,000 votes. Meanwhile, the BJP's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra, and Senior Congress leader Ajay Singh (Rahul) were also leading. (Also Read: As Early Trends Favour BJP In Two States, Celebrations Begin In Delhi)

But Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste, who contested the election from Newa, was trailing behind the Congress. Kamal Nath along with former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh and Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha were watching the poll results at the party's war room. (Also Read: Full Majority Govt Or A Repeat Of 2018? Speculation Heats Up In MP)

Though the early trend shows the BJP with a massive lead in two rounds of counting, the Congress is expecting a change in the coming rounds.BJP workers have started celebrations outside the party headquarters in Bhopal.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Supertech model' of selling one flat twice
DNA Video
DNA: COP28 -- Will solution to climate change come from Dubai?
DNA Video
DNA: Anju Returned India: Was Anju mistreated in Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Assembly Election Result Exit Poll 2023: Who is 'king' in exit poll?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Leave Politics' in Muslim Appeasement
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Mysterious Virus -- Is China hiding something again?
DNA Video
DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update- Auger machines 'Failed', what will happen next?
DNA Video
DNA: America's 'double standard' on terrorism!
DNA Video
DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue operation continues for 41 trapped workers
DNA Video
DNA: How long will it take to rescue trapped workers?