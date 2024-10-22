Shivraj Singh Chouhan Gets Big Task In NDA 3.0: PM Modi Assigns Key Responsibilities - Read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has entrusted former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with yet another big responsibility in Modi 3.0. Currently overseeing as the Minister of Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare, and Rural Development, Chouhan has now been appointed to lead a monitoring group focused on implementation of various government schemes announced in the Union Budget. This growing workload on his shoulders is a clear indicator of his increasing stature within the Modi-led central government.

The first meeting of the new monitoring group was held in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) this month. All secretaries of the Government of India, including the Chairman of the Railway Board, attended the meeting in hybrid mode and will convene monthly at the PMO in South Block, reported Hindustan Times.

The newly constituted group will reportedly track various announcements made by the Prime Minister since 2014, which are accessible on the PM portal. It will review projects for which the Prime Minister has laid foundation stones and ensure the implementation of Budget announcements. They will ensure that rules are created for new laws introduced by the government and will assess the progress of major infrastructure projects nationwide.

Besides these, Chouhan will communicate to the relevant secretaries what the PMO expects if any project is falling behind or needs help from other government departments.

Prime Minister’s Office has a Coordination Cell tracks the progress of various government announcements.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan is good fit for this role due to his extensive administrative experience, having served as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh for nearly 16 years before joining the central government.

His long tenure, which began in 2005 has made him well-suited to navigate complex governance issues. Notably, he successfully implemented the popular ‘Ladli Behan Yojana’ in Madhya Pradesh just before the 2023 assembly elections, contributing to a major victory for his party.