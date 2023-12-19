Shivraj Singh Chouhan Meets BJP President JP Nadda Amid Speculations About His New Role Ahead Of 2024 Polls

NEW DELHI: Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who led his party to a resounding victory in the recently concluded assembly elections, met BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda in New Delhi on Tuesday. Shivraj's meeting with Nadda took place amid intense speculations about the former MP chief minister's new role in the party, especially given the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Shivraj said that he is a committed party worker and will do whatever role his party decides for him. The veteran MP politician assured that he will be very much visible in his state as well as at the Centre, indicating a bigger role for him in national politics.

#WATCH | Delhi | After meeting BJP chief JP Nadda, former Madhya Pradesh CM and senior party leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan says, "As a party worker, I will carry out whatever role is decided for me by the party. Whatever it is that the party decides - I will be in the State as… pic.twitter.com/6jTbIMAyUy — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2023

On several occasions in past, both Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have reiterated that Chouhan is an asset to the party and will be given a big role soon. Days after the assembly election results were announced, Chouhan said he would "rather die" than ask something for himself from his party.

The four-term MP chief minister stated that he would carry out whatever task the Bharatiya Janata Party gave him. After BJP's remarkable victory in the high-stakes assembly polls, Chouhan was replaced by Mohan Yadav as the chief minister - a surprise decision possibly taken by PM Modi which surprised many.

''I wanted to say humbly that I would rather die than go (to Delhi) and ask for something for myself, this is not what I do,” Chouhan told reporters. Chouhan served as chief minister of Madhya Pradesh for two stints from November 2005 to December 2018 and March 2020 to December 2023. The BJP faced defeat in the assembly elections under his leadership in 2018 in the state but clinched power after a split in the ruling Congress in 2020.

“When a person is self-centred, he thinks about himself. But the BJP is a mission, there is some work for every worker. I will do whatever work is assigned to me,” the 64-year-old leader said.