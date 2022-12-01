SHOCKING - '100 MLA LAO, CM BAN JAO': Akhilesh Yadav's 'OPEN OFFER' to Dy CM Keshav Maurya, Brijesh Pathak

In a shocking statement, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav today extended an 'open offer' to UP Deputy CMs Keshav Maurya and Brijesh Pathak "to bring 100 MLAs and become chief minister of the state."

"There are 2 Deputy CMs in the state... Both of them are looking for an opportunity to become CM. We have come to give them an offer, take 100 MLAs from us, we are with you, become CM whenever you want," Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said. Akhilesh Yadav, Azam Khan and Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad appeared together on the dais seeking votes for the SP candidate in Rampur ahead of the December 5 bypoll.

Yadav also accused the Uttar Pradesh's BJP government of "harassing" senior leader Azam Khan through "fake cases" and claimed that when he headed the state, he had refrained from taking any action against the current CM. Yadav appealed to the people to vote against the "injustices" meted out to senior party leader Khan.

"No one is more powerful than time. Those who are doing atrocities, I want to tell them that a file of the current chief minister was presented before me (as CM) but we are Samajwadis and we neither practice politics of hatred nor harass others," Yadav said.

#WATCH | There are 2 Deputy CMs in the state... Both of them are looking for an opportunity to become CM. We have come to give them an offer, take 100 MLAs from us, we are with you, become CM whenever you want: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav pic.twitter.com/94WN4WK7cx December 1, 2022

"I had returned the file (against Adityanath)... If you don't trust me, ask the officers," he said, without taking any names.

"Don't force us to become heartless because when we form the government, we too can initiate the same action against you," Yadav said. Yadav served as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh from 2012-17 and was succeeded by Adityanath.

