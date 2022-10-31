SHOCKING: 12-year-old student dies while rehearsing the HANGING scene of Bhagat Singh - PICS

A student of class VII from Chitradurga, Karnataka died while performing a hanging scene in a play rehearsal. The 12-year-old student's name is Sanjay Gowda. The deceased was a Class VII student at SLV School in Kolar. According to sources, a play based on Bhagat Singh's biography is scheduled to be staged at Sanjay's school cultural program next week. Sanjay was offered the role of Bhagat Singh in that play. According to family sources, he was rehearsing the play alone at home on Saturday night. While rehearsing the scene of Bhagat Singh's hanging at the hands of the British government, the teenager suddenly got a noose around his neck. He died on the spot.

No member of the juvenile's family was present at the time of the incident. After returning home, they found the dead body. The police have recovered the body and have already sent it for post-mortem. According to family sources, a cultural program was supposed to be held in that school next week. And every day the school was rehearsing about it. Young actors are instructed by the school to enact scenes from plays at home as well. And according to that order, Sanjay was rehearsing the play on Saturday night.

The school authorities have expressed deep grief over Sanjay's death. Sources are also planning to cancel the cultural event. Incidentally, 12-year-old Priyansh Malvya of Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district died in a similar manner while acting in Bhagat Singh's play in 2020.